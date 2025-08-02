Andhra CM lays stone for Rs 78 crore Gandikota tourism project

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a master plan to transform Gandikota into a world-class tourism destination, likening its scenic landscape to the ‘Grand Canyon’ and highlighting its historical significance from the Kakatiya and Vijayanagara eras.

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Investors Meet held in Gandikota of Kadapa district, Naidu laid the foundation for a Rs 78 crore tourism project under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme. The initiative aims to turn the region into a major tourism hub with a distinct identity.

Agreements worth Rs 500 crore were signed during the event with companies including EaseMyTrip and Hilton Hotels. These cover projects involving hotels, adventure sports, kayaking, high ropes, and jet skiing across Gandikota, Srisailam, Mantralayam, and Tirupati.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also announced that the Gandikota Utsavalu would be celebrated grandly on December 26 and 27, with several eco-friendly attractions planned, including a viewpoint, tent city, boating facilities, and enhanced fort lighting. Other proposed features include a ropeway, a glass-bottom walkway, and immersive light-and-sound shows.

A tent city will be operational by year-end, and heli-rides offering aerial views of Gandikota will begin in September. Caravan tourism will cater to visitors from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.