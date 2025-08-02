Andhra CM lays stone for Rs 78 crore Gandikota tourism project
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a master plan to transform Gandikota into a world-class tourism destination, likening its scenic landscape to the ‘Grand Canyon’ and highlighting its historical significance from the Kakatiya and Vijayanagara eras.
Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Investors Meet held in Gandikota of Kadapa district, Naidu laid the foundation for a Rs 78 crore tourism project under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme. The initiative aims to turn the region into a major tourism hub with a distinct identity.
Agreements worth Rs 500 crore were signed during the event with companies including EaseMyTrip and Hilton Hotels. These cover projects involving hotels, adventure sports, kayaking, high ropes, and jet skiing across Gandikota, Srisailam, Mantralayam, and Tirupati.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister also announced that the Gandikota Utsavalu would be celebrated grandly on December 26 and 27, with several eco-friendly attractions planned, including a viewpoint, tent city, boating facilities, and enhanced fort lighting. Other proposed features include a ropeway, a glass-bottom walkway, and immersive light-and-sound shows.
A tent city will be operational by year-end, and heli-rides offering aerial views of Gandikota will begin in September. Caravan tourism will cater to visitors from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
On the occasion, Naidu emphasised the State government’s plan to create 50,000 hotel rooms, including star hotels in Gandikota.
Naidu also virtually laid the foundation for tourism projects under the SASCI and Swadesh Darshan schemes at Gandikota, Borra Caves, Ahobilam, and Nagarjunasagar.
He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s new tourism policy, which grants industrial status to tourism projects and encourages investments in eco, adventure, cruise, wellness, caravan, golf, heritage, and temple tourism.
The State government has identified seven anchor hubs: Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota, and others, along with 25 thematic circuits to drive growth. Eight major tourism events and district-level festivals are also being planned to promote local culture.
Naidu exhorted investors to capitalise on Andhra Pradesh’s rich tourism potential and assured support for homestays and infrastructure development. Before the meet, he visited the Gandikota Canyon, interacting with tourists and guides to assess local needs.