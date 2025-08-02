Andhra farmers to receive Rs 7,000 as first instalment today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that the combined Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme would be launched on Saturday, with every eligible farmer set to receive Rs 20,000 annually. The first instalment of Rs 7,000 will be credited, including Rs 5,000 from the State and Rs 2,000 from the Centre, benefiting 46,85,838 farmers. While the State has released Rs 2,342.92 crore, the Centre is contributing Rs 831.51 crore.

During a teleconference with ministers, MPs, MLAs, parliamentary constituency presidents, zonal coordinators, Rythu Sangham leaders, and grassroots workers, Naidu said the TDP’s legacy is rooted in farmers’ welfare, noting, ‘The plough is on our flag’.

He reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to farmers, stating that the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme is being implemented as promised in the election manifesto. Similarly, the State government is also providing agricultural machinery and adequate water for irrigation, he added.

“Our responsibility is to deliver good governance and communicate these efforts to the people,” Naidu said, urging the party cadre to counter misinformation and ‘conspiracies’ allegedly being spread by the YSRCP. He slammed the previous YSRCP government for failing to pay crop insurance premiums and mismanaging public funds.