Andhra govt to formulate new bar policy

VIJAYAWADA: With the current Bar Policy set to expire on August 31, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Excise Policy convened a key meeting on Friday to shape the framework for the new policy. Held in hybrid mode, the session focused on balancing revenue generation, public welfare, and industry growth.

Excise, Mines & Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar attended in person, while Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Food & Civil Supplies), Kondapalli Srinivas (LISTE, SERP, NRI Empowerment), and Satya Kumar Yadav (Health) joined virtually.

Prohibition & Excise Director Nishant Kumar presented an overview of the 2022–25 policy, detailing the existing structure of 840 standalone bars and 50 outlets in star hotels and microbreweries. He noted that 44 licenses were not renewed. Comparative insights were shared on bar policies in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.