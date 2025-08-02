Andhra govt to formulate new bar policy

VIJAYAWADA: With the current Bar Policy set to expire on August 31, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Excise Policy convened a key meeting on Friday to shape the framework for the new policy. Held in hybrid mode, the session focused on balancing revenue generation, public welfare, and industry growth.
Excise, Mines & Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar attended in person, while Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Food & Civil Supplies), Kondapalli Srinivas (LISTE, SERP, NRI Empowerment), and Satya Kumar Yadav (Health) joined virtually.
Prohibition & Excise Director Nishant Kumar presented an overview of the 2022–25 policy, detailing the existing structure of 840 standalone bars and 50 outlets in star hotels and microbreweries. He noted that 44 licenses were not renewed. Comparative insights were shared on bar policies in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.
Principal Secretary (Revenue–Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena briefed the GoM on stakeholder feedback, including inputs from the AP State Wine Dealers Association, AP Star Hotels Association, and AP Hotels Association. He also presented an analysis of sales trends, disposal mechanisms, and potential revenue implications of various policy models.
During discussions, Manohar sought a review of the impact of the current Shop Policy on bar operations. Yadav suggested involving the Tourism Department to strengthen tourism links. Srinivas advocated for support to new food and beverage entrepreneurs, while Ravikumar stressed relocating bars away from expanding industrial zones.
The Excise Department will incorporate these suggestions and present a revised draft for final approval. Senior officials including Enforcement Director Rahul Dev Sharma and Additional Commissioner M Deva Kumar were present.