Andhra Mega DSC final key for teacher posts released

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has released the final key for the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment examinations on Friday and hosted on the official website. The competitive examinations, aimed at filling 16,347 teacher posts across 89 categories, were conducted from June 6 to July 2, 2025, across the state.

Following the release of the initial answer key, objections were invited online from candidates. A team of subject experts carefully examined all the representations received and made necessary corrections before preparing the final key.

According to M V Krishna Reddy, Convenor of Mega DSC-2025, the final key is now available on the official website https://apdsc.apcfss.in. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can download the updated key from the portal of the School Education Department.

Officials clarified that the final key will be considered definitive, and no further objections or appeals will be entertained. The evaluation of answer sheets and preparation of the merit list will now proceed based on the finalized key.

The Mega DSC-2025 is one of the largest teacher recruitment drives conducted by the state government, aimed at strengthening teaching staff across government schools in Andhra Pradesh. The release of the final key is an important step towards the timely announcement of results and the completion of the recruitment process.