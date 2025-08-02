Andhra Minister Anagani inaugurates Rs 10 crore Velaturu Aqueduct project

GUNTUR: In a significant development for the agriculture sector, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad inaugurated the newly constructed Velaturu Aqueduct across the Bhattiprolu Main Drain in the Krishna Western Delta region on Friday. The Rs 10.75 crore aqueduct replaces a decades-old collapsed structure that had disrupted irrigation in parts of the Vemuru and Repalle constituencies.

Accompanied by Collector J Venkata Murali and Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu, Minister Satya Prasad performed rituals at Velaturu channel before releasing Krishna River water through five sluice gates. Completed in 75 days, the aqueduct will irrigate 31,675 acres in the two constituencies.

Satya Prasad credited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for promptly sanctioning funds when the issue was raised, saying the new structure would ensure farmers do not lose their kharif crops.