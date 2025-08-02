Andhra Pradesh tops South in GST growth for July 2025

VIJAYAWADA: Net GST collections in Andhra Pradesh for July 2025 stood at Rs 2,930 crore, the highest ever for the month since the introduction of the GST regime in 2017. This reflects a 12.12% increase over July 2024, signalling stronger tax compliance and effective administration.

According to a release from Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A on Friday, gross GST collections also grew by 14% year-on-year in July 2025. Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest month-on-month growth rate among southern States and ranked third among all major States in the country.

State GST (SGST) collections reached Rs 1,226 crore in July 2025, marking a robust 14.47% growth, attributed to improved consumption trends and intensified enforcement. The State also received Rs 1,704 crore through IGST settlement, a 10.69% increase over July 2024, indicating efficient fund transfers and monitoring.

The surge in net GST collections has been credited to streamlined IGST processes, a broader tax base, and growing taxpayer compliance. These factors together continue to reinforce the State’s revenue position.

Total revenue collections across all sectors—including GST, VAT on petroleum products and liquor, and professional tax—reached Rs 4,493 crore in July 2025, compared to Rs 4,044 crore in July 2024, reflecting an 11.11% growth.

Cumulatively, for the FY up to July 2025, overall collections touched Rs 17,854 crore, up from Rs 17,410 crore during the same period last year, indicating a 4.16% growth.