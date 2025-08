KADAPA: Yet another poll promise of the TDP-led NDA government -- free power to handloom and powerloom weavers -- will be fulfilled on August 7 to mark International Handloom Day.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced it while addressing the gathering at Praja Vedika in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district on Friday, meant for the disbursement of pensions.

Under the new welfare scheme, which was approved by the State Cabinet in March this year, 500 units of free power will be supplied to power loom operators, and 200 units to handloom weavers. The new free power scheme stands to benefit 50,000 families of handloom weavers, and 11,500 families of those dependent on powerlooms. The State will bear an additional burden of Rs 125 crore per year to implement it.

Naidu detailed the NTR Bharosa scheme, disbursing Rs 33,000 crore annually to 64 lakh beneficiaries, the highest in India. He announced 1.09 lakh new spouse pensions worth Rs 520 crore, and 1,08,499 widow pensions costing Rs 43.40 crore, delivered directly, including 14,703 hospitalised and 31,496 relocated beneficiaries. He emphasised prioritising pension distribution on first of every month, adjusting his schedule post-Singapore visit.