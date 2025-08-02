Land sought for Srivari temple in Guwahati City

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Chairman BR Naidu met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati to discuss the construction of a Srivari temple in the city.

During the meeting, the TTD Chairman requested the allocation of five acres of land for the project. Responding positively, the Assam Chief Minister assured that the land would be allotted and pledged full support for building a grand temple for Lord Venkateswara in the State capital.

Sarma thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD Trust Board for initiating the move to construct a temple in Assam. He said the upcoming temple would promote Hindu dharma, culture, and traditions across the region.

He also spoke about the spiritual significance of the Kamakhya Devi temple, expressing hope that the new Srivari temple would become a prominent spiritual centre for devotees across Northeast India.