Man sentenced to life for murdering wife in Guntur

GUNTUR: The Second Additional District Court on Friday has sentenced Gaviriboyina Sivashankar to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 for the brutal murder of his wife Sharada in Agathavarappadu village of Pedakakani mandal in 2015.

As per police, Sharada (26) was married to Sivashankar, an Indian Army employee, in May 2009. During a visit home on leave, Sivashankar, allegedly under pressure from his family, made accusations against Sharada.

Although a compromise came out, Sharada began living with her parents. Disputes over financial aid followed, during which the man’s family allegedly instigated him to kill her. On July 26, 2015, Sivashankar stabbed his wife Sharada. Based on her father’s complaint, a case was filed under relevant IPC sections and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Judge Y Nagaraja convicted Sivashankar after reviewing the evidence, while proceedings against his co-accused mother Subbamma were closed due to her death.