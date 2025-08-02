MAUD Min Narayana studies Singapore policing strategies for crime prevention in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana and CRDA Commissioner K Kannababu visited the ALBA Waste Management Plant in Singapore on Friday.

The officials briefed the delegation on the transport and processing of solid waste collected from households and industries.

The waste management plant utilises advanced technology to convert non-recyclable waste into energy and ensures proper recycling of plastic and electronic waste.

During discussions, Narayana explored the possibility of replicating similar waste management systems in Andhra Pradesh.

He noted the State’s focus on improving solid waste collection and transportation, as well as plans to set up waste-to-energy plants and e-waste recycling facilities. Later in the day, the MAUD minister and CRDA Commissioner visited the Singapore Police Force headquarters, where senior officials demonstrated advanced crime prevention technologies, law enforcement strategies, and security systems driven by smart infrastructure.

On Friday night, Narayana left for Malaysia, where he is scheduled to study urban development models, including the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, convention centres, and modern road infrastructure.

The findings from this international tour are expected to contribute to Amaravati city’s long-term vision as a world-class capital.