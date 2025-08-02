NDA is targeting symbolic win in Jagan’s Pulivendula: Andhra MP Ramesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling NDA will strive to secure the ZPTC seat in Pulivendula to signal a potential shift in political sentiment in Jagan’s home turf, Anakapalle BJP MP CM Ramesh announced on Friday.

Speaking to newsmen, the MP, along with MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu in Visakhapatnam, criticised the lack of development in Pulivendula despite the constituency being represented by members of Jagan’s family over successive terms.

Citing the establishment of 100 drinking water plants during his tenure as the Rajya Sabha MP, he pointed out the lack of comparable initiatives in Pulivendula. He asserted that the previous YSRCP government had targeted opposition leaders across districts, and slammed Jagan for alleging political vendetta after his party’s poll debacle. He added that Naidu had advised him to prioritise development over political retaliation.