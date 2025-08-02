NDA is targeting symbolic win in Jagan’s Pulivendula: Andhra MP Ramesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling NDA will strive to secure the ZPTC seat in Pulivendula to signal a potential shift in political sentiment in Jagan’s home turf, Anakapalle BJP MP CM Ramesh announced on Friday.
Speaking to newsmen, the MP, along with MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu in Visakhapatnam, criticised the lack of development in Pulivendula despite the constituency being represented by members of Jagan’s family over successive terms.
Citing the establishment of 100 drinking water plants during his tenure as the Rajya Sabha MP, he pointed out the lack of comparable initiatives in Pulivendula. He asserted that the previous YSRCP government had targeted opposition leaders across districts, and slammed Jagan for alleging political vendetta after his party’s poll debacle. He added that Naidu had advised him to prioritise development over political retaliation.
On the occasion, the Anakapalle MP revealed that letters had been submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu requesting inquiries into corruption allegations in sectors such as sand, liquor, land, healthcare, and education under the YSRCP administration, adding that the central agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) would investigate the irregularities.
Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the government would allow opposition activity within democratic norms, noting that during the previous administration, TDP leaders had been placed under house arrest. He expressed confidence that the alleged irregularities in the liquor sector would eventually link back to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Responding to Jagan’s claim that the current government was targeting former minister Peddireddy out of political revenge, Ganta said the allegations lacked substance.