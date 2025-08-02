Pulivendula ZTPC by-poll: B.Tech Ravi’s wife files nomination

KADAPA: The TDP has officially entered the fray for the Pulivendula Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) by-election, setting the stage for a fierce contest with the ruling YSRCP. As per the party’s high command decision, M Latha Reddy, wife of former MLC and Pulivendula TDP in-charge B.Tech Ravi, has filed her nomination as the TDP candidate.

Accompanied by TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and MLC Bhoomireddy Ramgopal Reddy, Latha Reddy submitted her nomination papers to ZP CEO and election officer Obulamma.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Latha highlighted TDP’s welfare initiatives such as Talliki Vandhanam, free bus travel for women, free gas cylinders, and increased pensions, expressing confidence in receiving strong support from the people of Pulivendula.

Speaking to reporters, party leaders Srinivasulu Reddy and Ramgopal Reddy alleged rampant corruption under the YSRCP regime, citing sand, liquor, and land scams, particularly in Pulivendula. They claimed TDP’s candidate would emerge victorious and vowed to expose YSRCP’s alleged misrule.

On the YSRCP side, the party has fielded Hemanth Reddy, son of the late ZPTC member Maheshwar Reddy. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and state general secretary SV Satish Reddy are spearheading the YSRCP’s by-elelction campaign.