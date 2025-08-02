Secretariat to go plastic-free by Aug 15; ban in Andhra by 2026 June

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to make the State Secretariat completely free of single-use plastics by August 15, 2025, and aims to extend the ban across the entire State by June 5, 2026.

The initiative follows a call from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to promote environmental sustainability and safeguard public health.

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), S Suresh Kumar, announced the initiative during a training session for Mandal Liaison Officers (MLOs) on Friday.

He highlighted the harmful effects of single-use plastics, citing microplastic pollution as a growing threat linked to various cancers and health risks for both humans and animals.