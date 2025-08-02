Andhra Pradesh

Union MoS Pemmasani reaffirms Centre's plan to make Guntur a model city

Inspecting NTR Manasa Sarovaram Park, the minister announced its revival under the PPP model; he also discussed key projects like Shankar Vilas and Nandivelugu ROBs, Inner Ring Road Phase 3, and Mani Hotel Junction culverts.
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar visited NTR Manasarovaram Park and later held a review meeting with GMC officials on Friday.
GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Friday reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to transforming Guntur into a model city through a structured, time-bound development approach.

He reviewed key infrastructure and beautification projects in Guntur alongside Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, and MLA Mohammed Naseer. Inspecting NTR Manasa Sarovaram Park, he announced its revival under the PPP model.

“The park, once vibrant, deteriorated under previous governments. We aim to restore it with sustainable amenities and international standards,” he said. He added, “GMC has proposed parks at Nallapadu and Bongaralabeedu. These are under review.”

In a meeting with Collector S Naga Lakshmi and local MLAs, he discussed the Shankar Vilas and Nandivelugu ROBs, Inner Ring Road Phase 3, and Mani Hotel Junction culverts.

“Seventy-four of 135 structures were cleared; negotiations are ongoing,” he noted. He urged continued coordination, crediting GMC’s inclusive approach for improved national rankings.

