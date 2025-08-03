99.98% of Andhra farmers get Annadata-PM Kisan aid on first day of launch

VIJAYAWADA: The Annadata Sukhibhava–PM-Kisan scheme, launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday at Veerayapalem village in Darsi mandal of Prakasam district, achieved a 99.98% success rate in disbursing financial assistance to 44.75 lakh eligible farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), according to data from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

Director of Agriculture S Dilli Rao said that only 1,067 accounts failed to receive funds. The Chief Minister’s Office lauded the Agriculture Department for collecting high-quality farmer data within a short timeframe.

Around 1 lakh farmers were excluded due to the Model Code of Conduct being in effect in certain areas, as per State Election Commission guidelines. Another 1 lakh accounts were withheld due to being inactive or having unmapped NPCI linkages.

A grievance module will be activated from August 3 to allow rejected beneficiaries to raise concerns. Dilli Rao thanked farmers, public representatives, collectors, and officials for their cooperation.