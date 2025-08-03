Andhra CM launches Annadata Sukhibhava scheme

ONGOLE: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme at East Veerayapalem in Darsi mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday, disbursing Rs 3,175 crore to 46,85,838 farmers in the State.

Each eligible farmer received Rs 7,000 in the first phase, comprising Rs 5,000 from the State (Rs 2,343 crore) and Rs 2,000 from the Centre (Rs 832 crore), as part of the Rs 20,000 annual aid package.

Naidu presented cheques for Rs 186 crore to Prakasam district, including Rs 29 crore for Darsi Assembly constituency, Rs 7.36 crore for 10,972 farmers in Darsi mandal, and Rs 31 lakh for 476 farmers in Veerayapalem.

Speaking amid lush fields, Naidu described the launch as a historic step to empower farmers, contrasting it with the previous YSRCP regime’s mismanagement. “The joy in farmers’ eyes is my greatest reward,” he said, praising their resilience during crises like Covid-19.

The Super Six initiative by the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena combine promises Rs 20,000 per annum in three instalments. Naidu urged farmers to use the Sukhibhava portal or helpline (155251) for payment issues, and announced technology-driven crop advisories.

The Polam Pilustondi programme, resolving issues in 15,424 villages, and a drip irrigation scheme with up to 90% subsidy were highlighted as key initiatives to boost agricultural yield.

The Super Six promises include Rs 32,134 crore for 64 lakh pensioners, a Rs 4,000 pension hike, free gas cylinders under Deepam (Rs 2,700 crore), and free bus travel for 2.6 crore women under Stree Shakti from August 15.