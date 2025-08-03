Andhra liquor scam: SIT releases video proof

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the YSRC regime, released a video on Saturday showing stacks of cash linked to former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s aide, Venkatesh Naidu.

The footage, retrieved from Naidu’s phone, captured large sums of money being packed and transported. Naidu has been named Accused No. 34 in the case.

Meanwhile, the counsel for prime accused Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy filed a petition in the ACB Court, alleging that SIT failed to record the serial numbers of the currency seized from the Shamshabad farmhouse, violating court instructions.

The court directed SIT officials to appear and provide clarification.

Responding, SIT officials stated that the entire seizure was video recorded and that bank authorities were instructed to keep the seized money separately for verification.