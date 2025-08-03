Andhra will overtake America in road connectivity in two years: Union Min Gadkari

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that road connectivity and standards in Andhra Pradesh will surpass that of in America within two years, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned new road projects worth Rs 27,000 crore for AP, assuring that the Centre is committed to providing all the necessary support to the State.
He along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, laid the foundation stone for 27 new roads taken up at a cost of Rs 5,233 crore at a programme held at CK Convention in Mangalagiri on Saturday, and gave his in principle nod to several new projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore.
Also, the Union Minister dedicated two completed road projects - widening of Madanapalle to Pileru and Kurnool to Mandlem - to the nation on the occasion.
Gadkari said the foundation stone for 27 new projects was aimed at enhancing road connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, and asserted that it will improve access to pilgrim centres like Tirupati, Srisailam, and Kadiri, and tourist destinations such as Horsley Hills and Vodarevu Beach, seamless links to economic hubs Sri City, Krishnapatnam Port and Tirupati Airport.
Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these projects are designed to avoid accident-prone black spots, and railway crossings, reduce transportation costs, strengthen last-mile connectivity in rural and tribal areas, and decongest key urban centres thereby positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s growth story, the Union Minister said.
AP a pioneer in use of green hydrogen as fuel: Gadkari
Responding to new proposals submitted by Naidu, Gadkari announced that he had sanctioned projects proposed to widen Vijayawada - Hyderabad to six lanes at a cost of Rs 6,700 crore, Vijayawada - Machilipatnam to six lanes at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore, Vinukonda - Guntur to four lanes at a cost of Rs 2,605 crore, Guntur - Nizampatnam to four lanes at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, Bugga Kaipa - Giddaluru to four lanes at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore.
Gadkari sought Naidu’s support to promote the use of green hydrogen as a fuel. “Hydrogen is our future and AP is already pioneering the use of green hydrogen. On the other side of improving road connectivity, we are focusing on the automobile industry as it has a huge scope to create employment for people and revenue to the government,” he said. Naidu highlighted the significant progress in the State’s road infrastructure. “There will be no land acquisition issues for the road projects from the State government. You just guide us, and we will complete the work, that’s my commitment,” he assured.
Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan said detailed plans are underway to improve infrastructure and livelihood opportunities in tribal villages. “Our goal is to build agency areas which have proper roads, healthcare and connectivity,” he said.