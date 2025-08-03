Annadata Sukhibhava event in fields stands out for simplicity

ONGOLE: The Annadata Sukhibava-PM Kisan scheme launch event in East Veerayapalem village of Darsi stood out for its simplicity. The Chief Minister did not sit on a dais or elevated platform. With no tents or shade, everyone, including ministers, the district collector, and public attendees, endured the scorching midday sun. Seated on jute-thread woven cots heated by hours of sun exposure, the crowd, including women with children, elderly persons, and media personnel, faced harsh conditions.

After launching the scheme, he strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of derailing the State’s development and neglecting the poor. He alleged that the YSRCP deliberately delayed or denied social security pensions, particularly to ‘spouse category’ widows, and increased pension amounts minimally and only at long intervals.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Endowments Minister and Prakasam district in-charge Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Collector A Thameem Ansariya, and other prominent leaders were present at the launch event.