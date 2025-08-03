Eco concern raised over bulk drug park in Andhra's Anakapalli

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government’s proposal to set up a Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli has drawn mixed reactions. While industry leaders welcomed the move as a step toward industrial development and job creation, environmental groups have raised red flags about the potential ecological and public health risks.

Jal Biradari, a water conservation network founded by environmentalist Dr Rajendra Singh, issued a statement urging the government and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to proceed cautiously and responsibly.

Drawing on experiences from Telangana’s Patancheru, Bollaram, Sangareddy, and Jeedimetla, the group warned of the long-term consequences of unchecked bulk drug manufacturing. These include chemical contamination of rivers and groundwater, farmland degradation, rising chronic illnesses, and industrial accidents affecting workers and local communities. Biradari stressed that these examples should serve as warnings to AP.

To mitigate risks, the organisation proposed a series of safeguards. It called for independent Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) conducted by credible, transparent institutions and truly inclusive public hearings to ensure local voices are heard. The group advocated for mandatory Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, frequent audits of effluent treatment, and real-time environmental monitoring with public data access.

It cautioned against permitting such projects in ecologically sensitive areas without thorough risk assessments. Jal Biradari emphasised the importance of balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability and urged active citizen, media, and political engagement to ensure accountability.