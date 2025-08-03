Focus on revenue, Andhra ULBs told

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has launched an intensive campaign to enforce financial discipline and strengthen revenue sustainability across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar held a state-level video conference with all Municipal Commissioners, urging greater accountability in financial operations. ULBs were directed to improve collections of property tax and vacant land tax, and to explore Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to reduce dependence on state funds.

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, P Sampath Kumar, presented a financial health report for 2024–25, helping ULBs assess budget performance and prioritise essential services. Solid waste management, door-to-door garbage collection, and scientific waste disposal were identified as key focus areas to enhance urban livability.

The review flagged substantial tax arrears, including Rs 1,680 crore from Central government entities, Rs 962 crore from State departments, Rs 1,860 crore in vacant land tax, and Rs 978 crore entangled in court cases. Major defaulters include Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Rs 1,362 crore) and AP Transco (Rs 2.56 crore). Commissioners were instructed to serve notices within a week, publicise defaulter lists and initiate recovery processes.

The department reaffirmed CM -monitored targets, including 100% household tap connections by 2029 and achieving plastic-free status in 17 ULBs by October 2025. ULB performance is being tracked via a real-time digital dashboard, with top-performing bodies to be recognised quarterly.