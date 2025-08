No ragging incident took place: KMC principal

He stressed that such incidents tarnish the reputation of medical institutions, and promised strict action if the complaints were found to be genuine.

The Health Minister also instructed the principal to submit the Anti-Ragging Committee’s report without any delay. The government will not tolerate any form of harassment or misconduct by seniors in educational institutions, he asserted.

However, in a press statement released on Saturday, medical college principal Dr K Chitti Narasamma made it clear that no ragging had occurred.

Speaking on the findings of the internal probe, she said, “There is no truth to the allegations of ragging. The college’s Anti-Ragging Committee has conducted a detailed inquiry, including one-on-one discussions with students, and obtained written statements. Nowhere in the investigation did students confirm the occurrence of ragging.”

The principal, however, clarified that the money collection was part of annual festival activities traditionally organised by students in the hostels, and not intended as a form of ragging.

Further, she asserted that if any student was harassed or troubled under the guise of Ganesh celebrations, appropriate action will be taken.

Apart from this, student groups and alumni have called for greater transparency, urging the college to prioritise student welfare and ensure that such festivals are voluntary, and inclusive, free from coercion or senior-junior tensions.