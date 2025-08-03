Lead technology and social transformation, Andhra Guv exhorts students

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday called upon graduates of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research to become catalysts in India’s technological and social transformation. Addressing the university’s 13th convocation at its Vadlamudi campus in Guntur district, he said youth are the backbone of national progress and must embrace innovation and responsibility.

Highlighting the State’s future-focused initiatives, the Governor said Amaravati is being developed not just as an administrative capital but as a “People’s Capital” and a “Tech and Knowledge City.” He emphasised that the city is being shaped with smart infrastructure, sustainable development, and citizen-centric digital governance, positioning it as a symbol of technological excellence.

He also spotlighted the “Quantum Valley” project, aimed at establishing Andhra Pradesh as a global centre for quantum technologies. With strategic partnerships and a clear vision, the initiative is expected to boost the state’s economy and reinforce India’s global presence in emerging technologies.

Lauding Vignan University’s interdisciplinary approach, merging fields like engineering and humanities, agriculture and AI, and design and law, the Governor stressed the importance of fostering innovation over merely awarding degrees. Quoting Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he encouraged students to view setbacks as learning opportunities.

A total of 2,122 degrees were conferred, including 60 gold medals and special awards for academic excellence and leadership. Honorary doctorates were awarded to iLabs founder Chintalapati Srinivasaraju, Zen Technologies MD Ashok Atluri, and music composer Dr. Komanduri Ramachari.