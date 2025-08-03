No e-Sewa Kendras in Andhra courts: Union MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh remains the only State in the country that has not implemented the Centre’s flagship e-Sewa Kendras initiative under the e-Courts Mission Mode Phase-III project in any court complex, including the High Court at Amaravati. This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal in response to a query raised by Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti.

According to the Minister’s reply, all 24 other States selected under the project have operationalised e-Sewa Kendras effectively across High Courts and district courts. A total of 41 such Kendras are currently functioning in various HCs, with several courts having more than one centre, and 1,773 Kendras are active in district courts nationwide. However, no reason was cited for AP’s non-participation.