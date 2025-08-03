Six killed, 10 injured in granite quarry accident in Bapatla

GUNTUR: A tragic accident at a granite quarry near Ballikurava in Bapatla district on July 3 claimed the lives of six workers and left ten others injured.

According to preliminary reports, a section of the quarry edge collapsed, causing massive granite boulders to fall on the labourers working below.

Rescue teams have so far recovered four bodies, while efforts are ongoing to retrieve the remaining two trapped under the debris. At the time of the incident, 16 workers were operating at the site.

The injured were rushed to the Narasaraopet Government Hospital, where doctors described the condition of four as critical. Authorities suspect that the quarry management had failed to implement essential safety measures.