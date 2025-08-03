Six killed, 10 injured in granite quarry accident in Bapatla

GUNTUR: A tragic accident at a granite quarry near Ballikurava in Bapatla district on July 3 claimed the lives of six workers and left ten others injured.
According to preliminary reports, a section of the quarry edge collapsed, causing massive granite boulders to fall on the labourers working below.
Rescue teams have so far recovered four bodies, while efforts are ongoing to retrieve the remaining two trapped under the debris. At the time of the incident, 16 workers were operating at the site.
The injured were rushed to the Narasaraopet Government Hospital, where doctors described the condition of four as critical. Authorities suspect that the quarry management had failed to implement essential safety measures.
The Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali and Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi have reviewed the situation with local officials, expediting rescue operations.
The deceased have been identified as migrant workers from Odisha.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressing concern over the incident, sought a detailed report from officials and instructed them to ensure quality medical care for the injured. He also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.
Minister Nara Lokesh said he was deeply disturbed by the loss of lives in the quarry collapse. “The government stands by the bereaved families,” he said, extending his condolences and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar also expressed grief over the incident and asked officials to provide the best medical care to the victims.
Collector Murali ordered a comprehensive probe and directed joint and divisional-level officials to oversee the rescue and relief efforts.