South Coast Railway zonal office to commence operations by Oct

VISAKHAPATNAM: The South Coast Railway Zone (SCoR) Zonal Office is set to become operational at the VMRDA’a The Deck building in Visakhapatnam by October this year. Vizag MP M Sribharat announced it on Saturday. The announcement follows a series of discussions held with officials from South Coast Railway and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

He said its location which adjacent to the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) Office would enhance coordination among various departments.

The designated office spans 41,500 square feet across the 6th and 7th floors of the VMRDA Deck, offering space for all essential administrative wings required for zone-level operations. Officials believe the new zonal office will not only enhance rail infrastructure but also positively impact regional development across Vizag and surrounding districts.

He acknowledged the support of PM Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and CM N Chandrababu Naidu for facilitating the progress of the South Coast Railway Zone. He said the operationalisation of the zonal office is expected to provide administrative momentum for SCoR.