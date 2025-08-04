4,000 TMC of Krishna water goes waste over five years

VIJAYAWADA: Over the past five years, an estimated 4,104.41 TMC of Krishna river water has flowed wastefully into the Bay of Bengal due to the absence of proper water storage facilities. This year too, approximately 72.75 TMC of fresh water has been released downstream from the Prakasam Barrage since July alone, sparking concern among farmers and experts alike.

Despite the river witnessing regular inflows during monsoon seasons, farmers in the Krishna delta—covering the erstwhile districts of Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari, and Prakasam—continue to face severe water shortages. Their crops are frequently damaged due to erratic irrigation supplies, and many are unable to cultivate during the rabi season due to lack of water post-January.

In a bid to tackle the issue, the government had earlier proposed two check dams: one at Chodavaram village in Penamaluru mandal (12 km downstream of Prakasam Barrage) and another at Bobbarlanka village in Mopidevi mandal. These dams were designed to store 4.131 TMC and 4.950 TMC of water respectively, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,235.35 crore and Rs 2,569.39 crore. However, both projects have since been shelved.