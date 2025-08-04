A walk through wartime bunker museum at HSL in Visakhapatnam

This bunker gained importance on April 6, 1942, when Vizag was bombed by Japanese aircraft. The attack was aimed at port facilities and ships. Despite being targeted thrice in a single day, the shipyard and city managed to avoid large-scale destruction due to quick action and geographical advantages of the inner harbour.

Inside the museum, visitors are guided through a curated collection of shipbuilding memorabilia, archival photographs, wartime equipment and ship components. On display are naval instruments such as Aldis lamps, turbine parts, searchlight bulbs, watertight fittings, engine valve rods and shackles, all of which reflect the evolution of maritime technology over the decades.

The museum documents the transformation of HSL, from its origins as Scindia Shipyard to its present-day stature under the Ministry of Defence.