Andhra liquor policy ensures no inflow from other States

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s new liquor policy has helped reduce liquor smuggling from neighbouring states, Housing and I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said on Sunday.

Speaking to media personnel at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Kolusu said that the coalition government’s policy has ensured the availability of quality liquor at affordable prices, reducing the influx of non-duty-paid liquor (NDPL) into the State.

He said officials from the neighbouring states confirmed that the flow of liquor into Andhra Pradesh had stopped due to the transparent policy and availability of all major liquor brands in the state.

“The policy has protected poor consumers from spurious liquor and ended the exploitation that prevailed during the previous YSRCP regime,” Kolusu said, alleging that YSRCP leaders looted thousands of crores through substandard liquor brands after promising prohibition.

Echoing the same, Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh also criticised the previous government, claiming the new liquor policy has unsettled YSRCP leaders.

In a press release, Durgesh said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is steadily uncovering facts about alleged irregularities, which caused panic among YSRCP leaders.

“The coalition government’s policy has curbed the illegal liquor trade and put a check on the YSRCP’s liquor mafia,” the minister added.