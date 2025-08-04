Andhra Speaker seeks probe into land grabbing

VISAKHAPATNAM: Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has written to Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, seeking a thorough inquiry into alleged irregularities in land dealings involving properties belonging to ex-servicemen in Visakhapatnam district.

The letter refers to a news article in a vernacular, which quoted Visakhapatnam JSP Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav accusing some leaders and officials of issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) irregularly. In his letter, Ayyanna mentioned that Murthy Yadav alleged that land grabbing by leaders affiliated with the previous YSRCP government was continuing under the current regime, with the alleged support of certain revenue officials and IAS officers.

Ayyanna expressed concern over being named in the video, where Yadav claimed that a land parcel in Survey No. 14-1 of Visakhapatnam Rural mandal, Endada-2, covering 5 acres and 10 cents, was issued an NOC allegedly with the help of YSRCP leaders. Denying any involvement, Patrudu said the allegations were baseless and intended to damage his reputation.

He noted that land issues in Visakhapatnam have persisted for years due to rising land values and called for urgent measures to protect the interests of genuine landholders. Recalling that the previous TDP government had constituted a Special Enquiry Committee to address similar concerns, he emphasised that land encroachments still affect many citizens.

In his letter, the Speaker urged the revenue minister to order an investigation into the specific case of Survey No. 14-1 and submit the findings before the start of the next Assembly session. He also recommended that the Revenue Department prepare proposals to strengthen mechanisms that prevent misuse of power for land acquisition. He suggested the government consider amending relevant laws and policies.