BJP reaffirms support to de-notified nomadic tribes in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: BJP AP president PVN Madhav reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the welfare of de-notified nomadic tribes during a roundtable conference in Vijayawada, held ahead of the 75th Vimukti Divas (Liberation Day).

Addressing tribal leaders, Madhav said only the Narendra Modi-led government has allocated a dedicated budget for these communities, which have been historically marginalised due to colonial-era policies.

He recalled that these tribes, despite participating in India’s freedom struggle, were branded as criminals by the British in 1871, resulting in decades of persecution. Their liberation began on August 31, 1952, and gained momentum under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose commission highlighted the cultural significance of these communities.

“The commission clearly stated that India’s rich cultural heritage owes much to these nomadic tribes,” Madhav said. Since 2014, the Modi government has prioritised their recognition and welfare, he added.

Highlighting local challenges, Madhav noted that many de-notified tribes in Andhra Pradesh still lack voting rights, contributing to their continued socio-economic struggles. He said the BJP has conducted studies to address this issue and is formulating plans to protect identity and dignity.

As part of the 75th Vimukti Diwas celebrations, Madhav announced a month-long series of ‘Spoorthi’ programmes across all districts, culminating in a grand event on August 30. BJP MLA Dr Parthasarathi, former IAS officer Dasari Srinivas Rao, State General Secretary Bitra Shivannarayana, and OBC Morcha State President Rongala Gopi Srinivas were also present.