Guntur Corporation crackdown on illegal works, encroachments

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has stepped up efforts to curb unauthorised constructions and road encroachments across the city. Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu directed urban planning officials to issue notices and demolish buildings constructed in violation of norms. He made it clear that no illegal works would be tolerated within the corporation limits.

On Sunday, the Commissioner issued instructions to urban planning officers regarding illegal structures in Arundelpet and Gunturvari Thota, and encroachments along Brodipet, Pattabhipuram Main Road, and JKC College Road. He stressed that any construction carried out without obtaining prior plan approval from GMC, or deviating from approved plans, must be dealt with strictly under the law.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the illegal constructions in Arundelpet and Gunturvari Thota, Srinivasulu took urban planning officials and ward secretaries to task. Despite the government easing norms for building plan approvals, some continue to neglect this requirement, he said, warning of strict action against violators.

The civic body chief questioned the negligence of ward secretariat planning officials in monitoring unauthorised activities and warned of departmental action against staff found derelict in their duties.

In light of the upcoming demolition of the existing Shankar Vilas bridge from August 9, Srinivasulu said special focus is being placed on clearing road and drain encroachments along the proposed alternate traffic routes. He instructed that encroachment-clearing vehicles operate at night and inspect all main roads ward-wise to ensure unobstructed passage.