VISAKHAPATNAM: After several years of setbacks, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is set to expand its operations by establishing its first satellite shipyard in Andhra Pradesh.

The 85-year-old defence public sector undertaking, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, is exploring potential sites in Mulapeta of Srikakulam district, and Kakinada port for the new facility.

Former HSL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Hemant Khatri (Retd) and his team have approached the Andhra Pradesh government seeking land allotment for the proposed shipyard.

“We are working on the expansion of HSL through a satellite shipyard close to the ports. At least 110-250 acres of land is required for the project,” he said.