Illegal mining: TDP, YSRCP trade accusations

NELLORE: Political tensions escalated in Nellore district following YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit, with sharp exchanges between YSRCP and TDP leaders.
On Thursday (July 31), a media briefing near the YSRCP office in Kovur briefly turned tense after a verbal altercation broke out between women leaders of the two parties. The heated exchange drew media and public attention, prompting TDP leaders to condemn what they termed a growing culture of political intimidation. They said they would lodge a formal complaint with the police.
Amid the political unrest, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy dismissed allegations of corruption in the quartz export business as baseless and politically motivated. He asserted that his companies, Fini Quartz and Lakshmi Quartz Sand Private Limited, exported only 19,608 tonnes between 2024 and 2025, a small fraction of the 1.6 lakh tonnes exported by 96 firms during the same period.
“The business was aimed at generating employment and developing local industry,” Vemireddy said, announcing his decision to exit the quartz sector due to defamation. He highlighted initiatives such as distributing electric tricycles to the differently-abled and the upcoming free eye care programme under ‘VPR Nethra’, adding that even CSR contributions were made from personal funds.
“If any local entrepreneur wants to take up quartz mining, I will extend full support,” he added.
On the other hand, YSRCP leader Anil Kumar Yadav also denied involvement in illegal mining, refuting links with Srikant Reddy (accused in illegal mining case). He said Srikant had admitted in court to signing a fabricated statement under pressure. “First, they said I was fighting for Kakani Govardhan Reddy; now they claim we are part of the illegal mining,” Anil said, accusing political opponents of targeting him out of vendetta. He offered to submit an affidavit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu if needed.
The police have registered cases against several YSRCP leaders, including former MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, Bobbala Srinivas Yadav, and Patapati Prabhakar, for allegedly violating public gathering restrictions during Jagan’s visit.
The Dargamitta police filed charges under Section 30 of the Police Act, citing unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and breach of barricades. The FIRs followed an incident where a group of YSRCP workers gathered near the R&B Guest House, leading to a brief confrontation with the police.
Prasanna Kumar Reddy alleged that police resorted to an unprovoked lathi-charge, during which he sustained injuries. He demanded an apology from the District Superintendent of Police (SP) and staged a short protest.
Separately, a Special Branch head constable filed a complaint stating he suffered a fractured arm while managing the crowd.