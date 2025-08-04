Lead India’s future with innovation, former IIM Director exhorts students

GUNTUR: “Your education is not just a personal milestone - it’s a responsibility toward building a stronger nation,” said Ram Kumar Kakani, former Director of IIM Raipur, addressing graduates at Vignan University’s convocation held on Sunday at the Vadlamudi campus. Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research conferred degrees on 1,191 students from online, open, and distance learning streams, along with the first batch of polytechnic graduates.

Kakani, stated, “You are not just tomorrow’s workforce, but the torchbearers of innovation, leadership, and change.” He called for youth-driven progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and inclusive growth, stressing the role of perseverance, innovation, and social responsibility.

RR Sports Founder Galla Radha Rani was conferred with an honorary doctorate. “Perseverance is the real investment,” she said.

Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. P Nagabhushan announced the award of degrees to 689 MBA, 397 MCA, 39 BBA, 31 BCA, and 35 Polytechnic students, noting that women made up nearly 50% of the graduating cohort. He praised the determination of distance learners and highlighted the growing relevance of flexible education models like “Anytime, Anywhere, Anyone.”

Chairman Lavu Rathaiah emphasized that true innovation begins with identifying societal challenges and using technology for solutions.