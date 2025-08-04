New vistas for nurses with German skills: APSSDC MD

How large is the pool of unemployed nurses in AP?

There are around 32,000 sanctioned seats for nursing courses in the State. Every year, nearly 26,000 graduates pass out, and a significant number remain unemployed due to limited local job opportunities.

When was the German Language Training (GLT) initiative launched?

The programme began in 2023. From the first batch, 15 candidates underwent training, and two nurses have cleared the B2 level exam. They are preparing to move to Germany for job.

What awareness initiatives have been taken to promote overseas placements?

We have signed (Memoranda of Understanding) MoUs with four training partners, conducted a workshop with principals from 32 nursing colleges, and held awareness drives in over 80 institutions. We also used flyers, social media, and the press to widen our outreach.

What kind of response are you seeing from the nursing community?

The response has been very positive. Colleges are actively looking for German tutors, and many graduates are increasingly interested in pursuing placements abroad, especially in Germany.