New vistas for nurses with German skills: APSSDC MD

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is enabling nursing graduates to explore overseas job opportunities through its ambitious German Language Training (GLT) initiative.
In an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer G Ganesh Kumar discusses the scope of the programme, its progress, and what lies ahead.
How large is the pool of unemployed nurses in AP?
There are around 32,000 sanctioned seats for nursing courses in the State. Every year, nearly 26,000 graduates pass out, and a significant number remain unemployed due to limited local job opportunities.
When was the German Language Training (GLT) initiative launched?
The programme began in 2023. From the first batch, 15 candidates underwent training, and two nurses have cleared the B2 level exam. They are preparing to move to Germany for job.
What awareness initiatives have been taken to promote overseas placements?
We have signed (Memoranda of Understanding) MoUs with four training partners, conducted a workshop with principals from 32 nursing colleges, and held awareness drives in over 80 institutions. We also used flyers, social media, and the press to widen our outreach.
What kind of response are you seeing from the nursing community?
The response has been very positive. Colleges are actively looking for German tutors, and many graduates are increasingly interested in pursuing placements abroad, especially in Germany.
How many candidates have been trained so far under the initiative?
Since November 2024, 22 nurses completed their training, and 258 are currently enrolled. Additionally, 241 ITI students are undergoing language training through Project Sarva Sethu.
Are you set up any exclusive training centre for the training programme?
Not yet. For now, we are using government nursing colleges under APNMC as training venues. Plans are underway to set up dedicated centres soon.
What steps are being taken to ensure the sustainability of the programme?
We plan to integrate German into the nursing curriculum in 13 government colleges as a pilot. Also, three free residential centres for SC/ST candidates will be set up, and online training will be expanded.
Are there partnerships with German agencies for placements?
Yes, we have signed MoUs with six organisations, including Curapersonal GmbH and S.M. Care Solutions GmbH, as well as Indian partners like TNAI, SkillBee, and IES.
Can you share a few success stories from the initiative?
Two nurses, K Lilly Pushpa Vakya and M Dhanaraju, have cleared the B2 exam and will soon be employed in Germany. Additionally, 22 more nurses are preparing for the B2 exam.
What is the long-term vision for this programme?
We aim to integrate foreign language into nursing education.