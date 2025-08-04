Nomination process for ACA election concludes

VIJAYAWADA: The nomination process for the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) elections for the 2025–2028 term concluded on Sunday at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri.

With the polling scheduled for August 16, several candidates submitted their nominations for key posts, including the ACA President and Secretary.

Dr K Govind Reddy, President of the Kurnool District Cricket Association, filed his nomination for ACA President on behalf of the sitting ACA President and MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu submitted his nomination for ACA Secretary to election returning officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Bandaru Narasimha Rao filed for Vice President, Dandamudi Srinivas for Treasurer, and Dandu Gaur Vishnu Tej for Councillor.

Two candidates, B Vijay Kumar and B Srinivasa Raju, submitted nominations for the post of Joint Secretary.

Officials confirmed that the last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 11.

The results of the ACA elections will be announced on August 16.