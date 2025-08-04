TDP, YSRCP pulling all stops to win Pulivendula ZPTC by-poll

KADAPA: The upcoming ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula has turned into a prestige battle for both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP. With leaders from both camps considering the by-poll crucial, the political atmosphere in the region has intensified.
The election was necessitated due to the accidental death of Maheshwar Reddy, the YSRCP ZPTC member from Pulivendula, during a temple chariot procession three years ago. Similarly, a by-election is scheduled for the Vontimitta ZPTC seat as its former member, Aakepati Amarnath Reddy, who later won as the Rajampet MLA, resigned.
Polling will be on August 12, with the withdrawal of nominations closing on August 5, and re-polling, if necessary, taking place on August 13. Results will be announced on August 14. Pulivendula has 15 polling stations for 10,601 voters, while Vontimitta has 30 polling stations serving 24,606 voters.
The stakes are particularly high for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pulivendula MLA and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During his recent visit to the district on August 1, Naidu directed party leaders to ensure victory in Pulivendula, triggering a flurry of activity within the TDP. The yellow party has fielded M Latha Reddy, wife of Pulivendula in-charge and former MLC B.Tech Ravi, making the contest personal and prestigious for him.
Meanwhile, YSRCP has nominated Hemant Reddy, son of the late Maheshwar Reddy, in an emotional appeal to retain the seat. Adding to the election drama, political realignments are underway. Several second-tier YSRCP leaders are shifting loyalties. On Saturday, Pulivendula deputy mandal president Vishwanath Reddy and Pushpanath Reddy from I Kothapalle village joined the TDP in the presence of B.Tech Ravi and Jammalamadugu BJP MLA C Adinarayana Reddy.
TDP claims more YSRCP leaders are expected to follow suit. In response, YSRCP has stepped up efforts to retain its cadre. Kadapa YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy is actively engaging with village panchayat leaders within the ZPTC limits to consolidate support. District party president P Ravindranath Reddy is also strategising with local leaders to ensure victory.
In a controversial twist, Yadati Sunil Yadav, an accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, is contesting, further heating the election battle. With both parties pulling out all stops, the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election is shaping up to be a political showdown with significant implications for local and state-level politics.