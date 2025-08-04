TDP, YSRCP pulling all stops to win Pulivendula ZPTC by-poll

KADAPA: The upcoming ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula has turned into a prestige battle for both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP. With leaders from both camps considering the by-poll crucial, the political atmosphere in the region has intensified.

The election was necessitated due to the accidental death of Maheshwar Reddy, the YSRCP ZPTC member from Pulivendula, during a temple chariot procession three years ago. Similarly, a by-election is scheduled for the Vontimitta ZPTC seat as its former member, Aakepati Amarnath Reddy, who later won as the Rajampet MLA, resigned.

Polling will be on August 12, with the withdrawal of nominations closing on August 5, and re-polling, if necessary, taking place on August 13. Results will be announced on August 14. Pulivendula has 15 polling stations for 10,601 voters, while Vontimitta has 30 polling stations serving 24,606 voters.

The stakes are particularly high for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pulivendula MLA and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During his recent visit to the district on August 1, Naidu directed party leaders to ensure victory in Pulivendula, triggering a flurry of activity within the TDP. The yellow party has fielded M Latha Reddy, wife of Pulivendula in-charge and former MLC B.Tech Ravi, making the contest personal and prestigious for him.