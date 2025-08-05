Andhra farmer attempts suicide over land dispute

CHITTOOR: In a shocking incident exposing administrative inaction, a farmer attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at the Chittoor Collectorate on Monday over a long-pending land dispute.

The farmer, identified as Chowdappa from Nadamantram village in V Kota mandal of Chittoor district, was rushed to a hospital and is currently under medical care.

According to his wife Shyamalamma, the couple were allotted two acres of government land and own an additional 1.5 acres, their only livelihood.

However, a local farmer, Ramakrishnappa, allegedly encroached on part of their land.

Despite repeated complaints and petitions submitted under the Spandana grievance programme, no action was taken. On Monday, they once again submitted a petition to District Collector Sumit Kumar Gandhi.

After being directed to meet other officials, Chowdappa, feeling helpless, consumed pesticide near the grievance cell.

Officials immediately responded, noticing his condition, and arranged medical help.

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Gandhi said, “Chowdappa met me personally. The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) is preparing a report, and the issue will be resolved within a week.”

The Collector noted that 53 cents of the 2.53 acres claimed were not in official records.

“The land will be reserved, and justice will be ensured under my supervision,” Collector Gandhi added.