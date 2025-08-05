Andhra govt reduces PG clinical quota for PHC doctors

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has revised its reservation policy for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions for 2025–26, reducing the quota for government doctors working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in clinical disciplines from 20% to 15%.

However, the quota for non-clinical disciplines remains unchanged at 30%, as per the previous year’s policy.

Approved by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the move has drawn concern among PHC doctors over fewer opportunities in high-demand clinical specialties.

For 2025–26, 15% of PG seats in seven key clinical disciplines—General Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, and Radiology—will be reserved for PHC doctors.

These fall under 17 total PG courses offered. Meanwhile, nine non-clinical subjects—including Anatomy, Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Forensic Medicine—retain 30% reservation.