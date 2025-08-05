Andhra HC adjourns habeas plea of YSRCP leader’s wife

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Turaka Surekha, wife of YSRCP leader Turaka Kishore, seeking his production before the court.

In her petition, filed last Wednesday, Surekha alleged that her husband, after being released from Guntur district jail, was illegally detained by Rentachinthala police in Palnadu district.

She claimed that police were misusing legal provisions by re-arresting him in fresh cases immediately after securing bail in existing ones.

As many as 12 cases have reportedly been registered against him.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel S Rama Krishna Reddy argued that police violated due process during Kishore’s arrest and that these concerns were ignored by the magistrate during remand proceedings, leading to a judicial remand.

Following court directions, the Assistant Government Counsel submitted case details. After reviewing them, the bench questioned the urgency behind the arrest, particularly when the alleged incidents occurred two to three days earlier. The court instructed the police to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The hearing was adjourned, and further action will be based on the report to be filed by the authorities.