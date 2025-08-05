Andhra will be legacy waste-free by year-end: MAUD Min

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will be declared a legacy waste-free State by the end of 2025, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana announced on Monday.

Addressing a state-level workshop organised by the Swachh Andhra Corporation under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the minister said the government is committed to clearing legacy waste left behind by the previous regime, along with 20 lakh tonnes of new waste generated since.

Stressing the importance of effective solid and liquid waste management, Narayana directed all municipal commissioners to prioritise sanitation and transform towns into garbage-free urban centres.

“Urban cleanliness is a shared responsibility. Municipal officials must work in coordination with citizens to ensure visible change on the ground,” he said.

Narayana said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is personally involved in the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ programme, held every third Saturday, to encourage citizen participation.

Further, he said sewage treatment plants will be set up within two years, and drinking water pipelines will be laid using AMRUT scheme funds.

Referring to efforts to revive stalled international collaborations, Narayana said Chief Minister Naidu’s recent visit to Singapore received a positive response.

“The Singapore government respects Naidu and has expressed interest in supporting World Bank-assisted projects in Amaravati,” he added.