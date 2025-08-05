Emphasis on public health, not revenue: Andhra CM on new bar policy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the new bar policy of Andhra Pradesh, effective from September 1, emphasising public health over revenue generation. The policy, based on the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee, aims to promote responsible alcohol consumption, and protect the well-being of citizens, particularly the economically disadvantaged.
During a review meeting at the State Secretariat with Ministers Kollu Ravindra (Excise) and Kondapalli Srinivas (MSME), and Excise officials on Monday, Naidu stressed that the new policy prioritises public health. “The liquor policy is not just about revenue. We must focus on safeguarding people’s health, and ensuring that poor households are not devastated by alcohol,” he asserted.
Naidu highlighted that low-alcohol content beverages could reduce health risks for consumers, and mitigate the harm caused by substandard liquor, which affected lakhs of families during the previous regime.
Now, the State has 840 bars, and bar licences will be allotted through a lottery system under the new policy. Licence fee is set based on population. The fee is Rs 35 lakh for areas with a population below 50,000, Rs 55 lakh for up to 5 lakh, and Rs 75 lakh above 5 lakh.
The policy is expected to generate Rs 700 crore revenue through applications, and licence fee, with a mandatory requirement of at least four applications per bar.
12 districts declared free of ID liquor, all by September
To promote inclusivity, 10% of bar licences will be reserved for marginalised communities, similar to the allotment of liquor shops. The policy emphasises the sale of high-quality and low-alcohol-content liquor to reduce health risks.
Officials revealed that the liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh’s border areas surged, attributing it to competitive pricing, availability of top brands, and improved quality. This had also reduced the outflow of consumers to the neighbouring States, resulting in the sales decline there.
The State has declared 12 districts free of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, with plans to extend this status to eight more this month, and the remaining six by September. This initiative aims to eliminate the harmful effects of unregulated alcohol consumption, they explained.
The State government is committed to balancing economic objectives with social welfare, ensuring that the new bar policy not only boosts the State revenue but also protects public health, and supports marginalised communities.