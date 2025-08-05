‘Op Kumki’ successful, jumbo herd driven away into Chittoor forests

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: In a significant breakthrough in wildlife management, Chittoor forest officials have successfully executed ‘Operation Kumki’, relocating a herd of 14 wild elephants from farmlands in Palamaner Range back to the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary.
The operation, conducted in Mogili of Bangarupalyam mandal has brought the much-needed relief to farmers, whose mango orchards and crops were being ravaged by the straying jumbo herds.
District Forest Officer Bharani emphasised the dual objective of ensuring the safety of both villagers and elephants while protecting agricultural livelihoods. “This operation is a testament to the expertise of our field teams, and the pivotal role of our trained Kumki elephants,” she said.
Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) Pawan Kalyan lauded the forest officials, mahouts, and support staff for their efforts, expressing gratitude to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre for providing the Kumki elephants to AP.
He highlighted that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the coalition government is dedicated to protecting crops and lives through initiatives like ‘Operation Kumki’. Preparations are now underway for the next phase in Punganur forest area, with officials focused on sustaining this momentum.
The strategic intervention, which took place from Saturday night to Sunday morning, marked the first deployment of Kumki elephants in Chittoor since their arrival three months ago.
Successful op instills confidence in farmers
The operation began with a thorough survey of the affected areas, particularly Tekumanda Beat in Compartment No. 305 of Tekumanda Reserve Forest. A temporary base was established, and Musalamadugu elephant camp was relocated to the site to facilitate the mission.
Around 7 pm, the operation commenced, led by three trained Kumki elephants — Jayanth, Vinayak and Krishna. These elephants played a critical role in guiding the wild jumbo herd through forested terrain, preventing further incursions into human settlements. Following a meticulously planned route, the herd was driven from Tekumanda Reserve Forest through Compartment No. 301 to Musalamadugu Beat in Kalavapalli Section of Kalavapalli Reserve Forest, and finally into Compartment No. 298 of the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary.
The operation’s success has ensured the herd is now safely within the sanctuary, with ongoing monitoring to prevent future human-wildlife conflicts. By safeguarding both agricultural interests and elephant welfare, ‘Operation Kumki’ instills confidence among border-area farmers.