‘Op Kumki’ successful, jumbo herd driven away into Chittoor forests

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: In a significant breakthrough in wildlife management, Chittoor forest officials have successfully executed ‘Operation Kumki’, relocating a herd of 14 wild elephants from farmlands in Palamaner Range back to the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary.

The operation, conducted in Mogili of Bangarupalyam mandal has brought the much-needed relief to farmers, whose mango orchards and crops were being ravaged by the straying jumbo herds.

District Forest Officer Bharani emphasised the dual objective of ensuring the safety of both villagers and elephants while protecting agricultural livelihoods. “This operation is a testament to the expertise of our field teams, and the pivotal role of our trained Kumki elephants,” she said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) Pawan Kalyan lauded the forest officials, mahouts, and support staff for their efforts, expressing gratitude to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre for providing the Kumki elephants to AP.

He highlighted that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the coalition government is dedicated to protecting crops and lives through initiatives like ‘Operation Kumki’. Preparations are now underway for the next phase in Punganur forest area, with officials focused on sustaining this momentum.

The strategic intervention, which took place from Saturday night to Sunday morning, marked the first deployment of Kumki elephants in Chittoor since their arrival three months ago.