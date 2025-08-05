Raise per capita income to Rs 5.42 lakh by 2029: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a strategic review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised a governance model prioritising people, vision, nature and technology to achieve superior outcomes, and elevate living standards in the State.
The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Planning Department and various sectors, focused on boosting the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
Naidu outlined a goal to increase per capita income to Rs 3,47,871 by 2025-26, with a long-term target of Rs 5.42 lakh by 2029. He stressed the importance of meticulous planning and execution across short, medium, and long-term objectives to align with global trends and capitalise on emerging opportunities.
All the departments were directed to design programmes with families at the core, ensuring basic needs are met while promoting sustainable practices. He advocated for policies that protect natural resources, and promote environmental sustainability.
The Chief Minister proposed adopting a circular economy model, where waste from one industry serves as raw material for another, ensuring efficient resource use.
Leverage AP’s resources for significant growth, Naidu exhorts officials
Technology integration was highlighted as crucial for enhancing governance and service delivery, spanning sectors from healthcare to agriculture. “By prioritising people, vision, nature and technology, and working in coordination, we can achieve exceptional results,” he asserted.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of value addition in sectors like mining and agriculture to significantly enhance GSDP. Officials informed that horticulture currently contributes Rs 1,26,098 crore to Gross Value Added (GVA), while the aqua industry adds Rs 1.12 lakh crore.
Naidu urged the departments to ensure Andhra Pradesh remains competitive and delivers welfare and development to its people.
Starting August 15, 2025, the State will make 700 government services available online, a move aimed at improving accessibility and efficiency. Naidu called for each department to establish specific performance indicators, akin to the 42 metrics tracked by the AWARE initiative, to monitor progress, and align with national and international standards.
He emphasised grassroots-level monitoring, from villages to families, and the systematic collection of data on economic and public health metrics, forest cover, air quality, and per capita electricity consumption to achieve growth targets.
Drawing inspiration from Singapore’s success despite limited natural resources, Naidu urged officials to leverage Andhra Pradesh’s vast potential, and avoid complacency. He highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence in analysing data from systems like RTGS to enhance departmental efficiency. Quarterly reviews were mandated to track progress and ensure accountability.
“Our goal is to make Andhra Pradesh the State with the highest per capita income, fostering a better society with superior living standards,” Naidu said. The departments were instructed to avoid focusing solely on wealth creation, and instead prioritise holistic development, ensuring Andhra Pradesh plays a leading role in national and global progress.