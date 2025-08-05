Raise per capita income to Rs 5.42 lakh by 2029: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a strategic review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised a governance model prioritising people, vision, nature and technology to achieve superior outcomes, and elevate living standards in the State.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Planning Department and various sectors, focused on boosting the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Naidu outlined a goal to increase per capita income to Rs 3,47,871 by 2025-26, with a long-term target of Rs 5.42 lakh by 2029. He stressed the importance of meticulous planning and execution across short, medium, and long-term objectives to align with global trends and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

All the departments were directed to design programmes with families at the core, ensuring basic needs are met while promoting sustainable practices. He advocated for policies that protect natural resources, and promote environmental sustainability.

The Chief Minister proposed adopting a circular economy model, where waste from one industry serves as raw material for another, ensuring efficient resource use.