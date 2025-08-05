Report on free bus travel for women to be placed before Andhra Cabinet tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Monday announced that elaborate arrangements are underway to launch the free bus travel scheme for women from August 15.

The ministerial committee, which was constituted to study similar schemes in other states, has submitted its report to the government. A final decision will be made during the Cabinet meeting scheduled for August 6.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, Ramprasad Reddy said the scheme was among the key promises made by the TDP-led NDA coalition under its ‘Super Six’ guarantees. He added that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had directed him and APSRTC officials to ensure the scheme is implemented without lapses.

Under the scheme, women and transgender individuals will be allowed to travel for free in services such as Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express buses, covering about 74 per cent of the APSRTC fleet. Passengers must carry valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, Voter ID and a ration card or any other issued by the State and the Union governments.

Once implemented, about 6,700 buses will be operated under the scheme, which is expected to cost around `1,950 crore annually for the APSRTC.

The minister also said the government has taken steps to procure 3,000 electric buses this year, with another 1,400 to be added over the next two years. Recruitment of drivers and mechanics will also be undertaken to meet growing demand.