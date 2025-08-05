TDP leader collapses during questioning in Varikuntapadu

NELLORE: Tension prevailed at Varikuntapadu police station in Nellore district after a local TDP leader, Perayya, reportedly collapsed due to a heart attack while being questioned by the police. His condition is said to be critical, and villagers allege that police harassment led to his medical emergency.

Angered by the incident, a large number of villagers attempted to lay siege to the police station, triggering a highly volatile situation. Locals shouted slogans and staged a spontaneous protest, demanding justice and accountability from the police.

The unrest is linked to ongoing tensions in the region over mining operations. As part of these protests, villagers recently blocked the national highway. In response, police served notices to several protesters and summoned them for inquiry. Perayya was reportedly brought to the station forcibly for questioning on Sunday morning, during which he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on Perayya’s medical condition or the allegations of custodial pressure.