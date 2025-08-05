TTD chief justifies AI use for speedy darshan

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu on Sunday refuted former Executive Officer L V Subramaniam’s remarks opposing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in managing pilgrim services at Tirumala.

Naidu clarified that the AI initiative, launched in collaboration with Google, TCS, and others, is being implemented free of cost to reduce devotees’ waiting time in queue lines and Vaikuntham complexes.

He said the system will enable devotees to receive real-time darshan updates, helping them plan temple visits more efficiently. “This is in the interest of common devotees,” Naidu stressed.

Condemning Subramaniam’s comments, he said it was improper for a senior official to criticise AI without understanding its importance. “Such statements create unnecessary confusion,” he said. The TTD Board reaffirmed its commitment to using technology to enhance the pilgrim experience.