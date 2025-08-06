11 doctors of Andhra's Gudivada area hospital face action for lapses

VIJAYAWADA: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered disciplinary action against 11 doctors and staff at Gudivada Government Area Hospital following allegations of negligence and irregularities.
The action comes after the minister reviewed an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report based on its two-day inspection of the hospital in February 2020.
The report cited lapses by the then-hospital superintendent, six doctors, two nursing superintendents, an administrative officer, and pharmacists.
Key findings from the ACB report include a lack of monitoring, drug stock discrepancies, food quality issues, unhygienic conditions and neglected cleanliness.
The report also revealed that despite repeated internal audit warnings between 2014 and 2018, no corrective measures were implemented.
Notably, payments amounting to several lakhs were made to a driver for unrelated tasks, while a long-unused vehicle remained unattended.
Nursing superintendents and pharmacists were held accountable for lapses in medicine supply and failure to maintain basic hygiene standards, including the daily changing of patient blankets.
Satya Kumar Yadav, who has emphasised improved oversight in government hospitals since taking office, condemned the disregard for audit reports and patient welfare. Just two weeks ago, he ordered a similar inquiry into 22 staff members at Anakapalle Government Hospital based on another ACB report from 2020.
“The repeated emergence of such cases reflects the irresponsibility and irregularities that plagued government hospitals under the previous administration,” Satya Kumar Yadav stated.
He assured that strict action would be taken against the guilty and affirmed his commitment to enhancing supervision and raising healthcare standards in state-run facilities.