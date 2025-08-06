11 doctors of Andhra's Gudivada area hospital face action for lapses

VIJAYAWADA: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered disciplinary action against 11 doctors and staff at Gudivada Government Area Hospital following allegations of negligence and irregularities.

The action comes after the minister reviewed an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report based on its two-day inspection of the hospital in February 2020.

The report cited lapses by the then-hospital superintendent, six doctors, two nursing superintendents, an administrative officer, and pharmacists.

Key findings from the ACB report include a lack of monitoring, drug stock discrepancies, food quality issues, unhygienic conditions and neglected cleanliness.

The report also revealed that despite repeated internal audit warnings between 2014 and 2018, no corrective measures were implemented.