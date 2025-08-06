4k houses for staff by March 2026: Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the construction of Amaravati, stating that all works will be finished within three years despite political conspiracies aimed at stalling progress.

He inspected several ongoing projects on Tuesday, including the Sakhamuru Reservoir, Kondaveeti Vagu, Gravity Canal, and Anantavaram Park.

Speaking to the media, Narayana emphasised that the construction of 4,000 houses for officials and employees will be completed by March 2026, while roads and drainage works are nearing completion.

The minister added that the Dutch authorities have designed flood-prevention canals covering a total of 47.94 km, while reservoirs at Sakhamuru, Krishnayapalem, and Neerukonda are under development to store up to 0.53 TMC of water collectively.

The government is expediting these projects to finish canal works by late 2026, ahead of the original October 2027 deadline. “IIT experts are finalising the layout road designs, which are expected by the end of August,” he said. He noted that annuity for 25,000 farmers has largely been cleared, with 900 cases pending due to incorrect bank details, land sales, or other issues. A special review is underway to resolve these cases.

Highlighting international cooperation, Narayana said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit to Singapore had restored ties with the government and industry leaders there. Singapore’s National Parks Authority has assured support for Amaravati’s blue-green capital vision and riverfront development.

ADC Chairperson Lakshmi Parthasarathy and other CRDA officials were present.